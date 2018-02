A handout photo made available by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows arrested Thai construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta (L), president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, and other three others suspected of poaching wildlife at their camping site in a prohibited area of the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, 04 February 2018 (issued 06 February 2018). EPA/DNP

A handout photo made available by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) shows a black panther skin seized by Thai park rangers after the arrest of a Thai construction tycoon allegedly hunting wildlife at the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, 04 February 2018 (issued 06 February 2018). EPA/DNP

The president of Italian-Thai Development, one of Thailand's largest construction companies, has been arrested for allegedly hunting a black panther, reported several non-profits in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Premchai Karnasuta was arrested on Sunday along with three other people in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in the west of the country, informed the nonprofits Freeland, Green World Foundation, Love Wildlife, Traffic and the World Wildlife Fund.