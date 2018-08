Photograph showing Colombian former Sen. Claudia Lopez, main promotor of the anti-corruption referendum carried out Sunday, challenging the results in Bogota, Colombia, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The former senator who was the main proponent of last weekend's referendum on anti-corruption measures said Tuesday that she will ask Colombia's National Electoral Council to scrutinize results showing that too few people cast ballots to validate the process.

Claudia Lopez said on Twitter that she will contest the results gathered at "every polling place" because she believes that election officials understated the level of participation.