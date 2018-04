China's financial institutions had approved loans worth 34.1 trillion yuan ($5.4 trillion) to the real-estate sector in the first quarter of 2018, a 20.3 percent growth year on year, the People's Bank of China said Saturday.

The bank said that property loans had grown at a slower pace than the last quarter of 2017, declining by 0.6 percent, due to housing purchase restrictions imposed by the government in major cities to prevent a real-estate bubble.