A group of people shout and show the Spanish flag next to an empty balcony with a pro-Catalan independence flag in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The territorial crisis surrounding Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia returned to the forefront on Wednesday after the government announced it would accept a mediator to facilitate dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona, a decision that has prompted sharp rebukes and outrage not only among the center-right opposition – which has called for mass protests – but even within the ranks of the ruling Socialist party.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo attempted to minimize the controversial figure of a special "rapporteur" that emerged after a deal was struck between the Socialists and the regional Catalan government – controlled by a coalition of pro-independence parties – aiming to smooth the way for ongoing budget talks that require the backing of Catalan nationalist lawmakers in parliament.