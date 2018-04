Students hold a banner with the portraits of three missing film students, Marco Avalos (C), Daniel Diaz (R) and Javier Salomon Aceves (L), during a demonstration in Guadalajara, Mexico, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Carlos Zepeda

The three film students who disappeared on Mar. 19 from the municipality of Tonala were murdered and their bodies were dissolved in acid, the Attorney General of Jalisco State, in western Mexico, announced Monday.

The head of the Jalisco State Attorney General's Office, Raul Sanchez, said that they have informed the families of the three students that they were presumably murdered by members the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) which operates in this region of the country.