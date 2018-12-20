Carles Puigdemont, former President of the Government of Catalonia speaks during a news conference on taking the violation of the human rights to the United Nations, at the Club Suisse de la Presse in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The prosecutor of Spain's top state accounting body on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former senior officials of the regional government of Catalonia, including its ex-president, alleging they diverted around eight million euros ($9 million) of public money to organize a secessionist referendum that was ruled illegal by the country's judiciary.

Sources of the Court of Auditors prosecutor's office have confirmed to EFE the launching of the lawsuit against ex-president Carles Puigdemont, his ex-deputy Oriol Junqueras and the rest of his ex-regional cabinet.