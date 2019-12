Attorneys Damon Cheronis (l.) and Donna Rotunno (r.) talk with reporters on Dec. 6, 2019, outside the New York State Supreme Court following a hearing related to Harvey Weinstein's upcoming trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (c.) talks to his legal team and staff on Dec. 6, 2019, as he leaves the New York State Supreme Court following a hearing related to his upcoming trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing related to his upcoming trial on charges of rape and sexual assault at New York State Supreme Court in New York on Dec. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

A Manhattan prosecutor accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of violating the conditions of his conditional release from prison and asked the judge to increase bail for the man accused of sexual assault from the current $1 million to $5 million.

Weinstein, 67, wearing a light grey suit, arrived early Friday morning at the New York courthouse where he had to be helped by two assistants in order to limp from his car to the hearing. According to his attorney, Weinstein has back pains.