Pedestrians look at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, 20 December 2018. According to media reports, Tokyo District Court rejected a prosecution request to extend the detention of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn on 20 December. The former Nissan and Renault chairman is accused by Japanese authorities of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Public Prosecutor's Office announced new charges against former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn on Friday and re-arrested him. Ghosn was first arrested on Nov. 19 in Tokyo for alleged irregularities in the declaration of revenues agreed with the company, the national broadcaster NHK reported.

The new charge, which is added to two previous charges with different arrest warrants, is based on an alleged aggravated breach of trust that may have harmed Nissan Motor, according to NHK.