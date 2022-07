Prosecutor Mike Satz (l) addressed the court and the jury with his opening statement in the first court session of the sentencing phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz (not shown), the confessed shooter in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, in a courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 18, 2022. EFE/EPA/Carline Jean/Pool

Nikolas Cruz (c), the confessed shooter in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, attends the first court session in the sentencing phase of his trial at a courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 18, 2022. EFE/EPA/Carline Jean/Pool

The sentencing phase of the trial of Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter who staged the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, began on Monday with the prosecution calling for the death penalty for his "atrocious and cruel" massacre of 17 people.

It was a "heinous ... cold, calculated" attack that Cruz had planned for months targeting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, lead prosecutor Michael Satz told the jury in his opening statement.