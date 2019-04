Co-chairs of the Special Committee for Improving Governance Seiichiro Nishioka (L) and Sadayuki Sakakibara speak during a news conference overviewing the committee's recommendations for review by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Junichiro Hironaka, Carlos Ghosn's defense lawyer, speaks at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo prosecutors are studying the possibility of filing a new criminal charge against former Nissan Motor chief Carlos Ghosn over alleged irregularities in payments made to a dealer in Oman, state media reported on Wednesday.

Public broadcaster NHK cited sources close to the investigation as saying that the fresh charge could be linked to another case of aggravated breach of trust of Nissan.