Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C-R) arrives at the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WOOHAE CHO / POOL

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (R) arrives at the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WOOHAE CHO / POOL

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak speaks to media as he arrives at the Seoul Central District Prosecution Office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak Wednesday appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, where he was questioned over allegations that he received $10 million worth of bribes during his tenure between 2009 and 2013.

Before a large crowd of journalists and cameras, the former conservative president made a brief statement apologizing for "causing concern" to South Korean people before entering the building.