White helmet volunteers inside an ambulance as they prepare to start their search for survivors among the rubbles after bombing, in the rebel-held Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

There was no end in sight on Friday to the heavy bombing campaign on a rebel-held enclave outside the Syrian capital that has left hundreds dead over the course of the week following a decision by Russia to stall a 30-day ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

Throughout the week, more than 400 people have been killed in relentless government airstrikes and shellings that have battered the region of Eastern Ghouta, a besieged network of towns and satellite cities on the outskirts of Damascus, while over 2,000 others have been injured in the carnage, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a British war monitor.