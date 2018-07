Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) talks to reporters flanked by former capital Mayor Marcelo Ebrard (L) and Senator-elect Hector Vasconcelos on Thursday, July 5, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he will nominate a former capital mayor as Mexico's foreign secretary in lieu of his original choice, who chose to occupy the Senate seat he won.

Hector Vasconcelos, who has prior diplomatic experience, was supposed to become Mexico's top diplomat, but decided instead to take his place in the Senate.