An Indonesian man waits to be fitted with a prosthetic leg in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An expert (R, bottom) talks to Indonesian women about the installation of prosthetic legs in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Prosthetic legs lie on the ground before being distributed to disabled people in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Dozens of people in Indonesia's northwestern Aceh province received prosthetic legs Tuesday as part of a government program to improve their mobility.

The Aceh government's Social Service Agency has been running the prosthetic leg program since 2006 and every year in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh it replaces old artificial legs or donates new ones, which cost around $300 each.