In China, prostitution has continued to thrive behind the facade of hair salons and karaoke bars despite a government ban and frequent police crackdowns.
Sex workers have no protection from the system but brave it out to make a living.
A person displays his phone with prostitution-related advertising in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jessica Martorell
