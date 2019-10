Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks during the inauguration of the preparatory meeting for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25), in San Jose, Costa Rica, Oct. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Brunne Poirson, Minister of Ecology of France, speaks during the inauguration of the preparatory meeting for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25), in San Jose, Costa Rica, Oct. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Protect 30 percent of the planet by 2030: the way to face climate change

In order to adapt to and face the threat of mass extinction posed by climate change, 30 percent of the planet must be protected by 2030 through nature-based solutions, experts said during a PreCOP25 conference held on Wednesday in Costa Rica.

Nature – which has been left in the background of the fight against climate change – may be part of the answer to protect natural resources and offer a path to sustainability and food security. EFE-EPA