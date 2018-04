UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, (L), speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, (unseen), during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a screens speaking during the opening of Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, Hainan province, China, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer CHINA OUT

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, (L), shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

The United Nations Secretary General on Tuesday defended globalization and its benefits and warned against the tendencies of protectionism and isolation in a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, on China's Hainan Island.

Antonio Guterres was speaking at the inaugural session of the annual conference, where Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the keynote speech earlier on Tuesday.