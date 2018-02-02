A host of labor unions went on strike in Finland on Friday, crippling the capital's public transport system in a protest against a controversial government initiative to tackle unemployment, as seen in images released by epa.

The employment model pursued by the Finnish executive, a coalition between three center to center-right parties, would require those currently out of work to take on at least 18 hours of paid odd jobs over three months, enroll in training courses or face punitive cuts to their job seeker's allowance.