Local residents who work at Buenos Aires soup kitchens gather in front of City hall on Feb. 4, 2021, to protest what they say is a lack of government-provided food at their establishments serving the capital's poverty-stricken areas. EFE-EPA/Demian Alday Estevez

The members of several social organizations protested on Thursday in front of the Buenos Aires City Hall to denounce the lack of food at local soup kitchens, a situation that - they said - has gotten worse since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrators said that the weight of each portion of food provided to the hungry has been reduced, and thus less meat is being made available and soup has been taken off the menu altogether.