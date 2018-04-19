A group of patients rally in front of the Health Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 18, 2018, to protest against the lack of medicines for HIV, Parkinson's and other medical problems. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Dozens of people living with HIV, organ transplant patients of people with Parkinson's gathered on Wednesday before the Health Ministry in Caracas to demand the medications that they need, saying that they have not received any for months, and asking the Nicolas Maduro government to accept the fact that there is a crisis in this area.

"I ask the president of the republic to stop denying the complex situation the country is experiencing ...(and) to allow international cooperation, because the government doesn't have the immediate ability to alleviate the emergency situation that exists," said the president of the Codevida Organization, Francisco Valencia.