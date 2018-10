Photograph showing hundreds of protestors during a rally against the private pensions system, in Santiago, Chile, Oct 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Photograph showing a woman running from mounted police during a rally against the private pensions system, in Santiago, Chile, Oct 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Hundreds of people took part here Wednesday in a protest against Chile's privately-run pension system, ending with at least 12 demonstrators arrested after clashing with police.

"We are gathered here again after Chile started 2016 with huge protests demanding a pension system that allows to have a dignified old age at the end of one's working life,which does not happen in Chile" the national head of the No+AFP coalition, Carolina Espinoza, told EFE.