An Indonesian Muslim woman repairs her protest poster in front of the Facebook office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslims chant slogans during a protest in front of the Facebook office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslim women pray among their protest banners in front of the Facebook office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Around 200 followers of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) protested on Friday in Jakarta against Facebook's blocking of the group's accounts due to their radical content.

The protesters, dressed in white, marched from al-Azhar Great Mosque to the Facebook office in southern Jakarta holding placards and chanting "Allah is great."