Indigenous protesters block the Pan American Highway in the El Chasqui sector of the north-central Ecuadorian province of Cotopaxi on 14 June 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

The arrest of an indigenous leader and chief organizer of this week's protests against Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has further heightened tensions in that Andean nation and led to calls for more radical action.

Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and leading opposition figure, was arrested early Tuesday while visiting demonstrators near Pastocalle, a town in his home province of Cotopaxi that is located just south of Quito.