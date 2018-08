Photo provided by the Hands Along the Water environmental conservation group showing people joining hands along a Florida beach on Sanibel and Captiva Islands on Aug. 12, 2018, to protest toxic algae contamination that is killing marine wildlife and endangering the beaches. EFE-EPA/Rich Olson/Courtesy Hands Along the Water/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The growing concern among Florida residents about the contamination by toxic algae on the beaches of a state whose economy depends on tourism has morphed into a movement to demand that politicians find solutions to the problem with all possible speed.

Thousands of people responded to the call issued by the Hands Along the Water group and joined hands on Sunday to form a human chain on Florida's Atlantic and Gulf Coast beaches.