A riot police officer puts on her helmet during a police formation near the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Asian civil society and Filipino community groups on Thursday protested near the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Manila during its 51st Annual Meeting, denouncing it for strategies they say negatively impact vulnerable people and the environment.

Riot police formed a barrier and kept about 50 protesters about a block away from the building, an epa-efe reporter said.