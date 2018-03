Protesters block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket-holders from entering the scheduled NBA game between the visiting Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, USA, on March 22, 2018. The protesters were demonstrating against the fatal March 18 police shooting of an unarmed African-American man identified in the US media as Stephon Clark. The teams proceeded to play in a nearly empty arena. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tensions remained high Friday in this Northern California city a day after protesters blocked a freeway and the entrance to the local NBA arena to demand justice for the March 18 fatal police shooting of an unarmed African-American man.

The protesters entered Sacramento's city hall and also blocked the northbound lanes of the I-5 freeway four days after police shot and killed a man identified in the United States media as Stephon Clark, who was in his grandmother's backyard at the time.