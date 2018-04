A locked shop is seen with near an empty market during a 'Bharat Bandh', or nationwide strike call given by several Dalit organisations, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elevated road is blocked during a 'Bharat Bandh', or nationwide strike call given by several Dalit organisations, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Dalit people shout slogans as they burn an effigy representing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 'Bharat Bandh', or nationwide strike call given by several Dalit organisations, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A rickshw puller takes a nap in a closed market in the old city area during a 'Bharat Bandh', or nationwide strike call given by several Dalit organisations, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Hundreds of protesters on Monday blocked a main bridge in the center of Amritsar, in the northwest Indian state of Punjab, as thousands more joined a nationwide strike called by several organisations representing the low-caste Dalits, or "untouchables".

Around 400 strikers set up roadblocks at Bhandari Bridge, a main crossing point connecting the north and south of Amritsar, cutting off business and shopping districts in the old city, an epa journalist reports.