Protesters blocked roads and railways in Spain's prosperous northeastern region of Catalonia on Monday to mark the first anniversary of an illegal independence referendum that prompted the Spanish government to take constitutional measures that restricted Catalan autonomy.
Activists from the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a network of civic groups set up in a bid to uphold the legitimacy of the 2017 ballot and the creation of a Catalan republic, forced traffic to divert on the Passeig de Gracia, one of Barcelona's main thoroughfares, where they gathered with pro-secessionist banners.