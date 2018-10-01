Members of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) block with tyres an access to the AP-7 motorway during a protest on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jaume Sellart

Catalan pro-independence supporters march along the Paseo de Gracia avenue during a protest called by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018.

Catalan pro-independence supporters put yellow stickers reading 'Republic Under Construction' and 'Overthrow the Regime' at the main entrance of the Barcelona Stock Exchange during protests called by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018.

Protesters blocked roads and railways in Spain's prosperous northeastern region of Catalonia on Monday to mark the first anniversary of an illegal independence referendum that prompted the Spanish government to take constitutional measures that restricted Catalan autonomy.

Activists from the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a network of civic groups set up in a bid to uphold the legitimacy of the 2017 ballot and the creation of a Catalan republic, forced traffic to divert on the Passeig de Gracia, one of Barcelona's main thoroughfares, where they gathered with pro-secessionist banners.