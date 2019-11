Riot police during a protest rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 18 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Opposition activists in Georgia on Monday blocked access to parliament amid a protest campaign in the Caucasus nation over the government's failure to pass a law implementing a proportional voting system in time for the next legislative election.

Demonstrators around the building in the capital Tbilisi are calling for immediate early elections.