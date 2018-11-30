Filipino protesters march on the street on the occasion of Philippine revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio's 155th birth anniversary in Manila, Philippines, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino protester chants slogans during a march through the streets on the 155th birth anniversary of Filipino revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio in Manila, Philippines, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters burn effigies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, US President Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping during a protest on the occasion of Philippine revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio's 155th birth anniversary in Manila, Philippines, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hundreds of protesters in Manila on Friday burnt effigies of the presidents of the Philippines, the United States and China to mark the 155th birth anniversary of leftist revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio, the founder of the 19th century revolt against the Spanish in the country.

Dozens of police resisted the demonstrators' march from Espana Boulevard to Mendiola in protest against what they alleged was President Rodrigo Duterte's surrender of the government's foreign policy to Beijing and Washington, an efe-epa journalist reported.