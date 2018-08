Dozens of Brazilians demonstrate against the presence of Venezuelan immigrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Geraldo Maia

Police try to maintain control as dozens of Brazilians demonstrate against the presence of Venezuelan immigrants in Pacaraima, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Geraldo Maia

Dozens of Brazilians demonstrated Saturday in the town of Pacaraima, on the border with Venezuela, against the presence of Venezuelan immigrants, burning some of their tents and other personal belongings, official sources said.

The protesters gathered Saturday morning and headed toward areas where Venezuelan immigrants are staying, sources from the Pacaraima mayor's office, in the impoverished state of Roraima, told EFE.