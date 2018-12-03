Supporters and survivors of a major gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal that left thousands dead called for justice Monday at a protest marking the 34th anniversary of the disaster, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.
The incident, widely considered to be the world's worst industrial accident, struck overnight on Dec. 2-3, 1984, at a plant belonging to Union Carbide India Limited, since renamed Dow Chemical, which exposed hundreds of thousands of people to the highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas and other chemicals.