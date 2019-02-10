Red and yellow Spanish flags daubed the front pages of the country's conservative newspapers on Sunday as the capital braced for what was billed to be the biggest challenge to Spain’s prime minister since he took office, as tens of thousands of aggrieved opposition supporters called for fresh elections over what they consider his mishandling of the territorial crisis in Catalonia.
By midday, the colors were even more ubiquitous as a sea of flag-waving protesters washed into Madrid's Plaza de Colón, home of the largest Spanish flag in the world, where civilians and politicians launched what felt like an unofficial election campaign against Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE).