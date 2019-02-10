Spanish People's Party President, Pablo Casado (C), next to several Spanish regional Presidents take part in a rally, called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For an United Spain. Election Now!', to ask for general election in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'Stop Sanchez. Election Now!' (L) and another a banner reading 'Go On Spaniards. Scared of Nothing and No One' as several people waving Spanish national flags wait for the start of a rally, called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For an United Spain. Election Now!', to ask for general election in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) waves his supporters upon his arrival for the presentation of the Spanish Socialist Party's candidate for Santander's Mayorship in Santander, northern Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

Crowds of people waving Spanish national flags gather at a rally called by Spanish opposition parties People's Party and Ciudadanos (Citizens) party under the motto 'For a United Spain. Elections Now!', asking for general election, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Red and yellow Spanish flags daubed the front pages of the country's conservative newspapers on Sunday as the capital braced for what was billed to be the biggest challenge to Spain’s prime minister since he took office, as tens of thousands of aggrieved opposition supporters called for fresh elections over what they consider his mishandling of the territorial crisis in Catalonia.

By midday, the colors were even more ubiquitous as a sea of flag-waving protesters washed into Madrid's Plaza de Colón, home of the largest Spanish flag in the world, where civilians and politicians launched what felt like an unofficial election campaign against Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE).