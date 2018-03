Residents of the West Siberian city of Kemerovo gather on the central square of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDOR BARANOV

Crowds of angry protesters gathered in central Kemerovo on Tuesday to denounce security shortcomings and demand a full investigation into the fire at a shopping mall in the western Siberian city that killed at least 64 people, of which 41 were children.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited the city earlier to condemn the blaze that broke out at the Winter Cherry shopping complex on Sunday as a result of criminal negligence.