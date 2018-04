A protester wearing a mask depicting Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, flanked by two protesters wearing angry emoji masks protest outside Portcullis House in central London, Britain, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A small group of protesters gathered outside parliamentary offices in London Thursday where Facebook's chief technological officer was due to appear as part of investigations into fake news.

Mike Schroepfer's appearance in front of Members of Parliament on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee came amid allegations that the firm leaked personal data of its users to political consultancy group Cambridge Analytica.