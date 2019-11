Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2019, of one of the barricades that have blocked traffic every day for a month and a half in the Haitian capital in protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise and the country's inequality in general. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2019, of one of the barricades that have blocked traffic every day for a month and a half in the Haitian capital in protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise and the country's inequality in general. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2019, of one of the barricades that have blocked traffic every day for a month and a half in the Haitian capital in protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise and the country's inequality in general. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelarde

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2019, of one of the barricades that have blocked traffic every day for a month and a half in the Haitian capital in protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise and the country's inequality in general. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

A large tree trunk, branches, boulders and wrought iron piled in the middle of Delmas 75 street, not far from the Canadian Embassy, is one of the barricades that have blocked traffic every day for a month and a half in the Haitian capital.

Under constant guard by young people between ages 17-35, mostly men, the barricade turn cars and motorcycles into traffic jams.