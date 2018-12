Bolivians burn a coffin, representing President Evo Morales, to protest against the candidacy of Bolivian President Evo Morales in front of the Electoral Supreme Court, in La Paz, Bolivia, 06 December 2018. The protesters demanded the electoral body to suspend the authorization of the president to run for the general election in 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Several marches of Bolivian groups opposed to the re-election of Evo Morales from different parts of the country arrived in La Paz on Thursday to demand that the electoral body reverse the qualification of Bolivian President Evo Morales as a presidential candidate in 2019.

Thousands of angry Bolivians gathered in the center of La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia, as well as major cities, like Cochabamba and Santa Cruz demanding that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) takes action.