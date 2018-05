Philippine police keep watch on protesters during a demonstration near the Asian Development Bank (ADB) building in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police surround a protester during a demonstration near the Asian Development Bank (ADB) building in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police surround protesters during a demonstration near the Asian Development Bank (ADB) building in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of protesters from Asian grassroots movements and civil society groups demonstrated outside the Asian Development Bank headquarters on Friday, during the second day of the ADB's Annual Governor's Meeting in Manila.

The demonstrators held signs and chanted slogans calling on the ADB to "Stop Funding Dirty Energy" and "halt all forms of support to dirty fossil fuel energy projects", in particular coal plants, according to a press release by the protest organizers.