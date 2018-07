Filipino activists hold placards during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

(FILE) A Filipino elderly man walks past a boat at a fishing village in Cavite City, Philippines, Jul. 16, 2016, just days after a favorable decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the South China Sea dispute, which spurred the government in Manila to caution Filipino fishermen to proceed with care amid news reports that China's coastguard has prevented Filipino boats from fishing around the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Dozens of people joined a protest Thursday near the Chinese consulate in Makati City of Manila that criticized China for its actions in disputed maritime areas two years after a court in the Hague ruled on the issue.

Around 50 protesters took part in the peaceful event, organized by left wing group Akbayan, which lasted about an hour, an efe-epa journalist reports.