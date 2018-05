Filipino demonstrators display their placards during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino protesters display placards during a rally outside the Chinese Consulate in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A man holds a missile shaped placard during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A group of protesters gathered at the Chinese Consulate in southern Manila's Makati district Friday to criticize Beijing's activities on disputed islands in the South China Sea.

A dozen people from the Pamalakaya (Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas) group held up placards and signs denouncing China's alleged installation of missiles on the Spratly islands, an efe-epa journalist reports.