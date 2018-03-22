Protesters hold posters with the photos of three disappeared film students (from left: Javier Salomon Aceves, Marco Avalos and Daniel Diaz) in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Hundreds of young people on Thursday demanded the safe return of three film students grabbed on March 19 by armed men purporting to be members of law enforcement in this western Mexican metropolis.

Holding posters and chanting slogans such as "We are students, not criminals" and "We want peace," students and teachers of Guadalajara's Audiovisual Media University (CAAV) and other institutions demanded that authorities find and bring about the safe return of 25-year-old Javier Salomon Aceves and Marco Avalos and Daniel Diaz, both 20.