Russian Left Front movement activists hold banners 'Hands off the Kuril islands' and 'Stop selling off Russia' during a rally against handing over the Russian Kuril Islands to Japan in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Groups of Russian nationalists and Communist Party members on Sunday gathered in Moscow to protest against ongoing negotiations with Japan over the fate of a disputed island chain in the Pacific Ocean, which Russia has administered since the end of the World War II.

Around a thousand people took part in the rally in the Russian capital denouncing the bilateral discussions on the Kuril Islands, which stretch between the Japanese island of Hokkaido to the south of Russia's Kamchatka in the Pacific Ocean. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is due to meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin over the matter on Monday.