A young man launches a mortar during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in the municipality of Niquinohomo, Nicaragua, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A motorist participates in a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in the municipality of Niquinohomo, Nicaragua, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

People participate in a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in the municipality of Niquinohomo, Nicaragua, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Young people march during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in the municipality of Niquinohomo, Nicaragua, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

People hold Nicaraguan flags while marching during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in the municipality of Niquinohomo, Nicaragua, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The hometown of the national hero of Nicaragua Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista movement was named, Saturday witnessed hundreds of people who took to streets to seek justice for the dozens of people who died in clashes in the country since Apr. 18.

"We are present today in Niquinohomo to demand freedom, justice and democracy," said an anti-government activist.