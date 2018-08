Protesters carrying banners and placards shout slogans during a protest held to bring attention to former comfort women in Taiwan, in front of Japan's Interchange Association office in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) holds the hand of Lee Yong-soo (C) while walking to a comfort women's cemetery in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Aug. 14, 2018, the International Day for the Victims of the Japanese Military's Sexual Slavery and one day ahead of the 73rd anniversary of National Independence Day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Protesters wearing white masks sit on the ground during a protest held to bring attention to former comfort women in Taiwan, in front of Japan's Interchange Association office in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Almost 100 people gathered Tuesday in the Taiwanese capital to pressure the Japanese government to apologize for soldiers' treatment of "comfort women" in Asia during World War II.

The protest was held outside Japan's Interchange Association office - Tokyo's de facto embassy to Taiwan - and organized by the Taipei Women's Rescue Foundation. About half of the demonstrators wore black T-shirts and white masks, an efe-epa journalist reports.