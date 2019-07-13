People participate in a rally at Lafayette Square outside the White House asking for the closure of immigration detention facilities as part of 'Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps' in Washington, DC, USA, Jul.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Representative from California Norma Torres speaks during a rally at Lafayette Square outside the White House asking for the closure of immigration detention facilities as part of 'Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps' in Washington, DC, USA, Jul.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Thousands of demonstrators came out on Friday to hold candle light vigils across the United States in protest against rounding up of undocumented immigrants and demanding closure of detention centers for migrant children and families.

In Washington, hundreds of people gathered at the Lafayette Square, near the White House, in response to a call for a collective vigil to push back against the federal government’s deportation tactics, including how children were being held at immigration centers and how raids were being conducted to round up immigrants.