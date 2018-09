Hundreds of people march in protest to Trump Tower after a bilingual interfaith memorial service for victims of Hurricane Maria, at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Hundreds of people march in protest to Trump Tower after a bilingual interfaith memorial service for victims of Hurricane Maria, at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A woman collects lights to carry in the vigil march at the bilingual interfaith memorial service for victims of Hurricane Maria, at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A woman wears a shirt saying ' Puerto Rico we are with you' at the bilingual interfaith memorial service for victims of Hurricane Maria, at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Hundreds of people attend the bilingual interfaith memorial service for victims of Hurricane Maria, at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A man listens to victim's stories at the bilingual interfaith memorial service for those lost in Hurricane Maria at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Local community groups and survivors of hurricane Maria gathered for an interfaith, bilingual service at St. Bartholomew's Church on Park Avenue in New York Thursday and later marched on Trump Tower to mark one year since the storm's landfall in Puerto Rico where it killed and displaced thousands and caused an estimated $90 billion worth of damage.

A candlelit vigil was also held in memory of the over 3000 victims of the hurricane, reported an efe-epa journalist on the ground.