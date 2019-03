Indian women shout slogans as they take part in a march on women's safety issues in New Delhi, India, 06 March 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Swati Maliwal (L), Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, speaks during a march on women's safety issues in New Delhi, India, 06 March 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian women hold placards reading 'break the silence on rape' as they take part in a march on women's safety issues in New Delhi, India, 06 March 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

With pavements and street lamps few and far between across much of New Delhi, the Indian capital can feel unsafe for women, activists say.

Dozens of activists on Wednesday took to the streets of the city in order to highlight the problem as part of a 13-day-long march that has so far covered a distance of 300 kilometers (nearly 186 miles).