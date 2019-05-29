Thousands of Argentines, many wearing green scarfs, gathered in the country’s main cities on Tuesday to support the bill on the Voluntary Termination of Pregnancy, which aims to establish legal, safe and free abortions.

After coming very close to gaining the approval of the Argentine Senate last year, the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion returned again, in its eighth attempt, presenting the bill to the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires with the support of thousands of people who demonstrated in the Argentine capital and in other cities around the country and even around the world.