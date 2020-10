Protesters walk through a barricade along a road during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A protester holds the Nigerian flag as he lays on a road near the Lagos governor's office during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 19 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A boy holds a banner during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

A protester wears a facemask with the inscription 'ENDSARS' during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on a protest against police brutality in the country's largest city of Lagos on Tuesday, killing and injuring a number of people.

Amnesty International said in a statement that it had “received credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters at Lekki toll gate.” It added that it was investigating “the killings.” EFE-EPA