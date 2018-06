A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division shows Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (C) giving a speech during the 120th Independence Day celebration in Cavite, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD MADELO / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES`

An activist holds a placard during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Activists march towards anti-riot police during a protest at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Activists display their support for the reunification of Korea during a protest at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

An activist holds a placard during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Hundreds of Filipinos marked their country's 120th Independence Day on Tuesday by staging protests against China and the United States.

In central Manila, more than 50 people gathered near the US Embassy to protest against military exercises conducted by the US forces in the Philippines.